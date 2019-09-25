Toron Capital Markets Lifted Its Stake in Open Text (OTEX) as Stock Value Rose; First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $357,777 as Share Value Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 759,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 324,475 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 235,015 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $84.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 243,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,823 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr invested in 4.39% or 3,997 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Company holds 12,084 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 573 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Kdi Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Investment Counsel holds 4,654 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.59% or 658 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4.52% or 50,313 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Serv reported 3,769 shares stake. Coldstream Cap Inc invested in 2.07% or 13,107 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com has 2,783 shares. Adirondack holds 1,812 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability stated it has 465 shares. North American Mngmt has 472 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.