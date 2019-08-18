Toron Capital Markets Lifted By $8.40 Million Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake; Last Week Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analysts

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet Inc has $151600 highest and $120000 lowest target. $1363.89’s average target is 15.66% above currents $1179.21 stock price. Alphabet Inc had 26 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1430 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $145000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Moffett Nathanson. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 30. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $1450.0000 Reinitiate

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $1287.0000 New Target: $1299.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $1350.0000 New Target: $1500.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $1400.0000 New Target: $1500.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $1350.0000 New Target: $1400.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $1400.0000 New Target: $1450.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $1250.0000 New Target: $1350.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $1325.0000 New Target: $1450.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $1300.0000 New Target: $1400.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $1430.0000 New Target: $1516.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 0.85% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1179.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $816.94 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 23.81 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

