Toron Capital Markets Lifted By $657,490 Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Has 1.14 Sentiment

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 7 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 8,885 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 934,002 shares with $69.91 million value, up from 925,117 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $46.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 376,380 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 24/04/2018 – AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC AMER.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS WANTS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO FASTER, SAYS LIGHTENING STRUCTURE WILL HELP; 05/04/2018 – BMO ISN’T SEEKING TAKEOVERS OUTSIDE GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT: CEO; 29/05/2018 – BMO TO REIMBURSE CLIENTS FOR UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 60,135 shares traded or 355.05% up from the average. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $88.54 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 31.58 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust for 194,070 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 304,532 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 61,438 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 138,945 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 219,429 shares to 656,626 valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 9,217 shares and now owns 126,069 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

