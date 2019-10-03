Toron Capital Markets Increases Stake in Open Text (OTEX); As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Holder Modera Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 883,424 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 759,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 177,868 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 192,633 shares to 36,925 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,816 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

