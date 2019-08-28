Toron Capital Markets Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $10.10 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 11,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, up from 282,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 10.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 202,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 367,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year's $1.06 per share. BK's profit will be $942.66 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 95,000 shares to 822,450 shares, valued at $40.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.