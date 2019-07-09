Toron Capital Markets Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined; White Pine Capital Stake in Harmonic (HLIT) Lowered by $581,475 as Share Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 40,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,710 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 218,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 283,469 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT)

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).