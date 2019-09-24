Toron Capital Markets Increased By $448,212 Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake; NV5 Holdings (NVEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 73 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 41 cut down and sold positions in NV5 Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.37 million shares, down from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NV5 Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 27 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 10,932 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 759,400 shares with $31.82 million value, up from 748,468 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 138,223 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. for 37,025 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 127,400 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 3.65% invested in the company for 266,758 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 3.41% in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 291,695 shares.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $912.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 30.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 43,517 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $13.28M for 17.19 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

