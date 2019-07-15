Toron Capital Markets Holds Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Stake by $617,117

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 33,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,078 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 341,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 1.80M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Com invested in 0.07% or 6,000 shares. 26,786 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company. Choate Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.28 million shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 26,996 were accumulated by Alexandria Limited Com. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,531 shares. 6,491 are owned by First Personal Fin Ser. 1.81 million were reported by Fifth Third Bankshares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.96% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.71% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Taurus Asset Ltd owns 333,200 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.07% or 120,685 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 16,350 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 935,956 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares to 229,558 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.23 million for 13.59 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 5,110 shares to 13,220 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited stated it has 601,765 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 107,106 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 59,325 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 856,957 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co has 0.34% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 56,968 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 27,854 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability owns 36,690 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0.48% or 7.29 million shares. Renaissance stated it has 2.74M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0.12% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.01% or 1,988 shares. Mondrian Inv Prns Limited holds 0% or 1,473 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.