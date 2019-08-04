Toron Capital Markets Holds Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Cut Holding by $1.16 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 19,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $241.92. About 174,116 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares to 141,596 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mgmt has 2.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Partners has invested 0.67% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highland Capital Lp stated it has 34,000 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated owns 20,295 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Lc reported 99,435 shares. Element Management Ltd Co reported 32,897 shares stake. Compton Capital Inc Ri stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi invested in 0.8% or 17,334 shares. 39,373 are owned by First Merchants. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.02% or 4,511 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Lenox Wealth owns 250 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,110 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs accumulated 28,702 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% stake.

