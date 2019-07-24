Toron Capital Markets Holds Position in Suncor Energy New (SU); Cibc Asset Management Position in Bce (BCE) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.38 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 2.43M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.46M shares as the company's stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.21M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 643,358 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody's Affirmed BCE Inc.'s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody's Expects Bell Canada's Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody's Affirms Bell Canada's Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,558 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 288,939 shares to 832,620 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 126,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

