Toron Capital Markets Holds Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU); Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $50.72 Million; Stock Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 157,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330.13 million, up from 864,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $368.05. About 918,553 shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 205,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71M, up from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 2.57M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6,500 shares to 58,500 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 49,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 752,935 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $282.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 921,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,580 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Process (NASDAQ:ADP).