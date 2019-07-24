Toron Capital Markets Holding in Telus (TU) Has Cut by $399,193 as Market Value Rose; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding by $678,000 as Stock Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 159,017 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.85 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 217,274 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. 370 shares valued at $8,924 were bought by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498 worth of stock or 516 shares. Berta Vince had bought 258 shares worth $6,249. Ach J Wickliffe bought 177 shares worth $4,269. 257 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. On Monday, July 1 the insider PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares to 242,669 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,350 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,751 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 10,387 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability invested 1.08% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Numerixs Invest Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Us National Bank De owns 259,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,805 shares. 89,454 are owned by Stifel Financial. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.52M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.