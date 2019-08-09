Toron Capital Markets Holding In Costco Whsl New (COST) Was Has Upped; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Cut Position by $360,000

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 122,615 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 55,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 47,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 2.05 million shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 0.08% or 3,542 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 32,836 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.11% or 16,845 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0.71% stake. General American Co Incorporated owns 85,200 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd owns 890 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 0.08% or 2,515 shares. 115,834 are owned by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd holds 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 170,125 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 9,351 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 130,701 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,289 shares. 62,480 are held by Counselors.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $49.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,393 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Highlander Capital Llc holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 2.10 million shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp holds 23,812 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital accumulated 116,370 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 291,213 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 30,885 shares. 469,824 were reported by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sg Americas Limited Company has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Hennessy Advisors Inc, California-based fund reported 240,000 shares. Grace White Ny reported 0.12% stake. Alphaone Invest Limited Co owns 65,231 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $125,350 was made by Lloyd John K on Wednesday, March 6.