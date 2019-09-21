Toron Capital Markets Holding in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Position by $14.01 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 141,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 10,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 151,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64 million shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 215,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79M, up from 199,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 188,975 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 150,717 shares to 61,050 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.