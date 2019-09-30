Toron Capital Markets Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $375,552 as Share Value Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) by $8.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 406,464 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.21 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $217.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.03% or 157,035 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Co has 0.26% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,065 shares. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 31,416 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 15,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Communications has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 678 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.02% or 1,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 6,820 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 60,263 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.04% or 21,788 shares. Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 15,691 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.99 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,490 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 145,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,744 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 97,253 shares. Philadelphia Trust Comm holds 67,704 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Marvin Palmer Assoc invested in 45,627 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest Counsel holds 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 33,163 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 20,987 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Communication Ca owns 1.14M shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Co has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Steadfast Capital Mngmt Lp owns 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,000 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 11.25 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 322,344 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,119 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP stated it has 5,445 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Disney Stock Is Not a Very Magical Investment Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.