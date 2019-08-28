Toron Capital Markets Has Upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Upped Position by $498,328

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 111,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.42 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 199,221 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 23/05/2018 – MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST INC MRT.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 10/04/2018 – PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP RUFu.V : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.25 FROM $6.75; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Top RBC mining banker quits to join Standard Chartered; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ACCOUNTS FOR 23% OF REVENUE VS 18% 5 YRS AGO; 19/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 824,301 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: This Top Bank Stock Is Now Paying 4.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Head of RBC Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,101 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 36,750 shares. 9,229 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Nomura Asset Management owns 181,821 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 369,737 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 4,175 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 668 shares. Bowling Port Ltd reported 10,109 shares stake. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 2,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Commerce holds 4,580 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 98,737 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Co has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.14% or 6,059 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 150,789 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,271 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.