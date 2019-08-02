Toron Capital Markets Has Upped Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake by $627,183; Share Price Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 23,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 211,767 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15M, up from 187,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 2.11 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Cossio Insurance Agency – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 78,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 46,852 shares. 1.02M were accumulated by Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 25,248 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.18% or 456,174 shares in its portfolio. 850,700 were reported by Prospector Partners Lc. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 24,638 shares. Spectrum Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 800 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.27% or 9.86 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 7,054 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.11% or 717,940 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 558,640 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 437,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum tops estimates on refining beat, retail strength – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PSX,E,EQT,COG – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,390 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).