Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $1.18 Million; Stock Price Rose; Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $808,990

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 228,084 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 285,271 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares to 213,745 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.26% or 2,177 shares. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 348,822 shares stake. Bell Bankshares reported 2,631 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 9,672 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.57% stake. Veritable LP reported 27,626 shares. Moreover, Town And Country Commercial Bank And Dba First Bankers has 1.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benin Mngmt Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,408 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Co invested in 0.6% or 26,475 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strs Ohio holds 439,778 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 27,476 are held by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation. Chemung Canal stated it has 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.85 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.