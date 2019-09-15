Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Its Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $5.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American Tower New Com (AMT) Stake Held by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.91M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 145,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 3.06 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,992 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $61.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 368,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.33M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

