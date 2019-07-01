Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed By $574,566 Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; Shorts at FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FOSUF) Raised By 16.52%

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $49.18 million value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $11.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 538,189 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) had an increase of 16.52% in short interest. FOSUF’s SI was 572,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.52% from 491,400 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 97 days are for FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s short sellers to cover FOSUF’s short positions. It closed at $1.355 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 184,245 shares to 187,382 valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 40,958 shares and now owns 259,710 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. Bank of America maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $52.5 target.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.49 million for 124.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Investorintel.com with their article: “MI3 Market Alert: A senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957 – InvestorIntel” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Agnico Eagle Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Fosun International Limited engages in integrated finance and industrial activities in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm provides life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as reinsurance products; and insurance administration services. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. It investment business comprises strategic investments, private equity and venture capital investments, and secondary market investments.