Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 18,063 shares as Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s stock declined 10.61%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 2.84M shares with $53.61M value, up from 2.82 million last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust now has $852.54M valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 209,676 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 4787.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 476,057 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 486,000 shares with $23.97M value, up from 9,943 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $53.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63 million shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $62.5000 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59.50’s average target is 10.29% above currents $53.95 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 27.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,500 shares to 520 valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 152,135 shares and now owns 68,177 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

