Toron Capital Markets Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 7,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 205,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, up from 198,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 340,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32M, down from 342,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 902,296 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 17,354 shares to 63,208 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 182,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $301.17 million for 16.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv LP accumulated 17,845 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,325 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 1.07M shares. Global Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 340,162 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lipe & Dalton owns 13,840 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 427 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kings Point Cap holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 26,819 shares. Victory Capital owns 31,805 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 743,116 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 53,459 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 57,231 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Company.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 208,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,072 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

