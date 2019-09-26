Toron Capital Markets Has Lifted Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake; Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $586,112

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 759,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 374,926 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 7,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 102,186 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 109,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 26,045 shares to 5,348 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 145,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,744 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory holds 5,310 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Company Ltd Liability reported 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tower Bridge has 209,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James & Assocs has 4.02M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 7,991 are owned by Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 35,431 shares. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.94% stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,362 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors stated it has 76,054 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 177,610 shares. Jones Cos Lllp has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Dana Investment Advsrs has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Services Networks Lc stated it has 141,975 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12,692 shares to 79,279 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.