Toron Capital Markets Has Lifted Its Open Text (OTEX) Position; Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (CAPL) Shorts Increased By 2.71%

Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (NYSE:CAPL) had an increase of 2.71% in short interest. CAPL’s SI was 87,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.71% from 84,800 shares previously. With 97,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing (NYSE:CAPL)’s short sellers to cover CAPL’s short positions. The SI to Crossamerica Partners Lpunits Representing’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 32,623 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 10,932 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 759,400 shares with $31.82 million value, up from 748,468 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 359,778 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX Ends Notably Lower – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 173,826 shares to 1.53 million valued at $135.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 66,338 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.