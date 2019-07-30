Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Cae (CAE) Holding; AMPLIFY ENERGY (AMPY) Shorts Lowered By 6.29%

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP (OTCMKTS:AMPY) had a decrease of 6.29% in short interest. AMPY’s SI was 61,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.29% from 65,200 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 9 days are for AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP (OTCMKTS:AMPY)’s short sellers to cover AMPY’s short positions. It closed at $4.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 14,591 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)’s stock rose 13.66%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 202,462 shares with $4.49M value, up from 187,871 last quarter. Cae Inc now has $7.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 12,225 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 13,362 shares to 1.13M valued at $49.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 215,592 shares and now owns 691,848 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management Incorporated reported 339,890 shares. The California-based United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 321 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 1.49M were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Aperio Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 3.51 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Glenmede Trust Na reported 14,141 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability reported 26,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 0.05% or 2.27 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 1.23% or 177,509 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 42,629 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2.07 million shares.

Amplify Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Amplify Energy Operating LLC, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $92.52 million. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and offshore Southern California. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 989.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,547 gross wells.