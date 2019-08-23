Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Telus (TU) Holding By $399,193; Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Premium Brands Holdings has $101 highest and $72 lowest target. $87.40’s average target is -10.16% below currents $97.28 stock price. Premium Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of PBH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PBH in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. See Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) latest ratings:

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.49M shares with $55.22M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 358,537 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

The stock increased 1.56% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 100,091 shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Premium Brands Holdings Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.05% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). 10,441 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Kestrel Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 2.75% invested in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) for 198,850 shares. Strs Ohio holds 121,000 shares. Td Asset Management reported 21,500 shares. 1,149 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.02% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Amer Gru reported 135,589 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,658 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 504,073 shares. 47,514 were reported by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 616,067 shares.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 34.01 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 111,943 shares to 1.70M valued at $128.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 3,703 shares and now owns 23,308 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.