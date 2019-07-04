Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $8.35 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted by $602,056 Its Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). American Research & stated it has 158,862 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 347,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 240,629 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 143,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 6.79M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 248,107 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 50,474 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Co holds 0% or 12,948 shares. Moreover, Milestone Gru has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 43.10 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.