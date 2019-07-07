Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Its Position in Telus (TU) as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Upped by Cullinan Associates Inc

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 37,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,493 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 135,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 388,136 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.84M shares. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc owns 8,113 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 58,014 shares. Marathon Mgmt owns 21,448 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 173,650 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 3.29% or 714,263 shares in its portfolio. American Insurance Company Tx stated it has 4.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 3.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,814 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maverick Cap Limited reported 39,610 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 145,525 shares. Longer Invests Inc has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc accumulated 56,552 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,610 shares to 278,770 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,330 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Affect: Markets Tread Water With Fed, Other Central Bank Meetings Ahead – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) intends to rely solely on Broadcom for the components as long as the company can meet commitments for quantity and quality – Live Trading News” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release – Live Trading News” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.54M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $65.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Named OEM of the Year at 2019 TU Auto Awards – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Telus (TSX:T) Stock a Good Candidate for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Telus Corporation (TSX:T): The Perfect Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.