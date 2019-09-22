Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $344,500; Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 58,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 1,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47,000, down from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 3.96 million shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,375 shares to 16,355 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 13,749 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.24 million shares. Bessemer accumulated 0.01% or 63,050 shares. Twin Focus Cap Llc reported 4,800 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 0.7% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.21M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 27,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.42% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 64,920 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,743 shares. Johnson Gru reported 34 shares. Transamerica has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 221,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.22 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,346 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 40,883 shares. Brahman Cap Corporation owns 6.01 million shares or 20.07% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 78,494 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 305,855 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 220 shares. 6,400 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited. 18,023 were reported by Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Com. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 124,642 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 79 shares. Asset One Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 143,272 shares. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 36,560 shares. Daiwa Group has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 82,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.