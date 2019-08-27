Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Telus (TU) Position; Logan Capital Management Upped Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.49M shares with $55.22 million value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.36 billion valuation. It closed at $35.54 lastly. It is up 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) stake by 134.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 10,298 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 17,977 shares with $988,000 value, up from 7,679 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Shs now has $10.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 40,958 shares to 259,710 valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 111,943 shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Yielding up to 8.2% That Will Help Diversify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest reported 12,160 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management has 1.51% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Marcato Mgmt LP invested in 282,000 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Kemper Corporation owns 3,321 shares. 6,036 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc). Ci Invs has invested 0.2% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moore Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.47% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 257,175 shares. Mig Cap Limited Liability stated it has 902,025 shares or 6.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1.56 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 130 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.26M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 39 shares.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Madison Square Garden (MSG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Aug 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NCLH – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) stake by 1.11M shares to 2.12 million valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 39,661 shares and now owns 6,634 shares. Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.