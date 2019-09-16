Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Position as Share Value Rose; As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Value Rose, Blackrock Has Upped Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 272,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.55 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 500,312 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL INVESTS ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL INVESTMENT TO $1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q REV. $224.8M, EST. $224.0M; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Consideration to Selling Hldrs to be Approximately $330M Cash, $50M Issuance of Seaspan Preferred Shrs; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Sees GCI Acquisition Increasing Seaspan’s Total Contracted Future Rev to Approximately $5.6B

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 20,478 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, down from 55,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,264 shares to 13,244 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 368,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 309,345 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $142.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).