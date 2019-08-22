Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake by $27.28 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 132,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 199,390 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09 million, down from 331,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $239.76. About 85,101 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $181.67. About 6.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 11/04/2018 – Zuck’s Polished Performance Won’t Quell Facebook Crisis — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,958 shares to 259,710 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.11 million for 16.79 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Chugs Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Railroad Regulator Wants To Hear More Pros And Cons On Collecting Rail Data – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Rail Industry Look Beyond Operating Ratio? – Benzinga” with publication date: April 11, 2019.