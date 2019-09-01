Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position; Last Week Flowserve (FLS) Analysts

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 25,982 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $86.03 million value, up from 1.59M last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $63.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 19.49% above currents $42.68 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. See Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50's average target is 43.77% above currents $53.21 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Outperform" rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BNS in report on Wednesday, August 28 with "Outperform" rating.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 656,505 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan)