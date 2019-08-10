Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted By $736,281 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Healthcor Management LP Boosted Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 8,091 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 215,235 shares with $19.60 million value, up from 207,144 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Healthcor Management Lp increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 90.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 722,135 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.52 million shares with $133.57 million value, up from 793,955 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 512,726 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

