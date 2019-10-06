Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Cameco (CCJ) Position; Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (FN) Shorts Lowered By 12.06%

Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN) had a decrease of 12.06% in short interest. FN’s SI was 1.24M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.06% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 420,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN)’s short sellers to cover FN’s short positions. The SI to Fabrinet Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.43%. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 237,559 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 25.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 58,276 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 172,259 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 230,535 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92 million for 116.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 9,652 shares to 64,935 valued at $17.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,570 shares and now owns 8,742 shares. Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership has 686,756 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Prudential Financial owns 60,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 35,643 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Fmr Lc invested in 2.52M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 280,815 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 294,668 shares in its portfolio. 30,953 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wedge Cap L L P Nc stated it has 0.15% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Everence Inc has invested 0.06% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 2.41M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd Com accumulated 1,122 shares.