Toron Capital Markets Cut Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $574,566; Invesco LTD Maintains Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 108.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 76,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 147,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, up from 70,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.77 million shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 44,935 shares to 686,645 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 1.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management holds 227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 750 shares. 113,699 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Parametric Assoc Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 52,606 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Personal Svcs holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 54,107 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 180 shares. 18,550 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated holds 5,200 shares. Moreover, Argent Com has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. 14,339 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teton Advisors has invested 0.63% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 116,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).