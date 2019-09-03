Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $8.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Sherwin (SHW) Holding as Valuation Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 39,760 shares to 744,591 shares, valued at $30.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $592.29 million for 20.35 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.