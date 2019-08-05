Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Holding in Telus (TU) as Market Value Declined; Nli International Continues to Hold Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 150,689 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,614 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Cap has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wheatland Advisors reported 21,748 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Coho Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.04% or 55,709 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 30,900 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. 7,418 are held by Sandhill Cap Partners Llc. Court Place Advisors Limited Company invested in 3% or 71,416 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt reported 114,261 shares. Bridges Invest holds 0.31% or 72,449 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont has 208,762 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8,330 shares to 95,080 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,020 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

