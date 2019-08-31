Toron Capital Markets Cut Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 92 funds increased or started new holdings, while 79 decreased and sold stakes in Superior Energy Services Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 149.72 million shares, down from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 132,428 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 199,390 shares with $41.09 million value, down from 331,818 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $32.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 389,763 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $52.42 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

The stock decreased 9.51% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3348. About 2.23 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. for 366,540 shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 4.13 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 2.13% invested in the company for 429,845 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 446,810 shares.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Another Houston-based oil field services co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP announces organizational changes to support continued success and drive sustainable, profitable growth – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 7,303 shares to 55,283 valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 14,591 shares and now owns 202,462 shares. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $487.91 million for 16.86 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.