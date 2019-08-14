Toron Capital Markets Cut By $1.18 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Chf Solutions (CHFS) Shorts Raised By 8.96%

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 158,393 shares with $30.62 million value, down from 164,520 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $104.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $217.35. About 841,282 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167

Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) had an increase of 8.96% in short interest. CHFS’s SI was 107,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.96% from 98,200 shares previously. With 94,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s short sellers to cover CHFS’s short positions. The SI to Chf Solutions Inc’s float is 23.69%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 20,950 shares traded. CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has declined 87.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.74% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 26,223 shares to 2.55 million valued at $138.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 26,549 shares and now owns 760,181 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 2,170 shares. Lynch Associates In holds 1.03% or 16,010 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bangor Bank holds 0.11% or 3,077 shares. First Personal Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,064 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 246,482 shares. Oz Management LP reported 348,822 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Godsey And Gibb has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carlson Capital Lp reported 181,894 shares. Camden Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership Ca owns 131,250 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.59 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.46 million. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017.