Toron Capital Markets Boosted Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $637,176 as Market Valuation Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 18,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 565,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.23M, down from 583,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,181 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77M, up from 733,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 724,933 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares to 126,069 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 208,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,072 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

