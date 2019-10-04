Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shorts Lowered By 11.21%

Analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to report $0.95 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. T_TIH’s profit would be $77.47 million giving it 16.63 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Toromont Industries Ltd.’s analysts see 1.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 28,734 shares traded. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) had a decrease of 11.21% in short interest. SPN’s SI was 11.50M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.21% from 12.95M shares previously. With 3.94M avg volume, 3 days are for Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN)’s short sellers to cover SPN’s short positions. The SI to Superior Energy Services Inc’s float is 7.52%. It closed at $0.1501 lastly. It is down 90.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.50 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $0.3500 lowest target. $2.78’s average target is 1752.10% above currents $0.1501 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 7 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Group and CIMCO. It has a 19.21 P/E ratio. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

