TORM plc (TRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 7 0.96 N/A -0.48 0.00 KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.28 N/A 2.25 8.68

In table 1 we can see TORM plc and KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TORM plc and KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 11.5% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TORM plc shares are held by institutional investors while 41.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc 11.11% 11.69% 31.62% 14.21% 0% 46.17% KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.83% -2.74% 5.86% -4.88% -5.29% 8.81%

For the past year TORM plc’s stock price has bigger growth than KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats TORM plc.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.