TORM plc (TRMD) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 8 0.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 9 1.34 N/A 0.53 18.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TORM plc and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TORM plc and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of TORM plc shares and 58% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1%

For the past year TORM plc has stronger performance than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats TORM plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.