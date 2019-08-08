Torchmark (TMK) Stock Price Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Stake by $486,000; Nwi Management LP Increased Its Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holding by $2.65 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 315,552 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 765,644 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 12.97 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management owns 23,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 24,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 29,379 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 293,629 were reported by Victory. D E Shaw holds 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 5,714 shares. Of Vermont reported 32 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.04% or 21,398 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Commerce has 9,352 shares. California-based Btr Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Nuveen Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,435 shares. Schroder Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 734,095 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 170,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,775 shares. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 604,638 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 14,194 shares stake. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 14,434 shares. Wellington Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.88% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 137,369 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 29,751 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 20,339 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 4,664 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.72% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of stock.