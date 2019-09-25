Torchmark (TMK) Shares Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Holding; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder United American Securities Has Increased Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $388.38. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Torchmark Corporation (TMK) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 398,226 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.63 million, down from 408,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Torchmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 12,564 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 80 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 65 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt reported 2,400 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 6,555 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.41% or 9,743 shares. Winslow Capital Management has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 638 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 3,846 shares. Ctc Limited Co owns 108,455 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,912 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co holds 143,776 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 11,184 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,076 shares to 45,916 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).