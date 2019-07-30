Torchmark (TMK) Shares Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,171 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 465,333 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 979,331 shares traded or 73.86% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 82,936 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 1,331 were accumulated by Ironwood Limited Liability Company. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 400 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.1% or 126,164 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 125,714 shares stake. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 2,000 shares. 400 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability reported 44,853 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 22,558 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 1,850 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Fin Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 16,111 shares to 73,953 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Orrstown Service reported 710 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,035 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 10,325 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 1% or 105,564 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 73,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 990 shares. Berkshire Hathaway, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6.35 million shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.05% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Campbell & Communication Adviser Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bessemer Group accumulated 0.02% or 69,691 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Punch Associate Invest Mngmt owns 4,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

