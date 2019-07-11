Torchmark (TMK) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Position by $2.79 Million; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.90 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25 million, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 564,409 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 80.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,426 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 42,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 474,422 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Torchmark declares $0.1725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Incorporated owns 4,807 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cibc Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 26,023 shares. Invesco reported 2.05M shares stake. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 2,445 shares. Great Lakes Advisors reported 161,472 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 5.33M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,805 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,540 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Td Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 798,091 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 8,100 shares to 21,181 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,006 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.49 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Lp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3.74 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 682,354 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.84% or 166,315 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,216 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Natixis Lp has 0.16% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 221,856 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 414,503 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Co owns 15,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 99,080 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Eaton Vance accumulated 0.01% or 48,466 shares. 55,582 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.87 million shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 267 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 80,093 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 7,149 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).