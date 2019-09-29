Torchmark (TMK) Share Value Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered Its Holding; As Ingredion (INGR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder State Street Has Lowered Its Position by $2.16 Million

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 26,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.47M, down from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 405,780 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 12,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 194,615 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41 million, down from 207,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.11 million for 11.18 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

