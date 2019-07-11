Torchmark (TMK) Reaches $91.15 52-Week High; Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Viasat Inc. (VSAT) stake by 39.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.31M shares as Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s stock rose 20.25%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 1.98M shares with $153.83 million value, down from 3.30M last quarter. Viasat Inc. now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 26,133 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

The stock of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.53 target or 7.00% above today's $91.15 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.14 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $97.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $709.59M more. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 18,954 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 389 shares. Blackrock owns 6.67M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 13.73M are owned by Baupost Grp Incorporated Llc Ma. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 52,930 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Goldman Sachs reported 401,125 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc holds 9,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advisors accumulated 3,107 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 190,294 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.78% stake. 154 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,883 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VSAT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87M worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14 million was made by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 10,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 26,375 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 4,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.03% or 3,580 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 170,939 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 19,490 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,760 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 1.41M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability stated it has 281,326 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has 0.22% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 838,774 shares.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $10.14 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.50 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.